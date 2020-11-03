Sponsored: It’s Almost Time To ShowUP Montclair!

Showdown Montclair 2018 brought together the best of talent and heart in our community to compete in a talent contest and raise funds for the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE). Principals danced and lip-synched, music teachers rocked out, and students sang their hearts out. There was no shortage of laughter and joy.

ShowUP Montclair 2020 has big shoes to fill, but the timing could not be more appropriate. Trust us. We all need this. TeamMontclair needs this show to warm our hearts and lift our spirits. Join us virtually on November 7th at 8pm to be reminded why you choose Montclair to be your home.

All the funds raised will support MFEE and go directly back to Montclair schools. But, most importantly, a portion of these funds will go to MFEE’s Arts Open Hearts programs. Whether we are remote or hybrid, our students’ social and emotional needs are significant. The rise in anxiety and depression calls for innovative ways to integrate social and emotional learning into our kids’ days. MFEE is piloting programs across the district which foster connection and nurture self-esteem — all while providing an outlet for creative self-expression.

Check out who is ShowingUp for Montclair on November 7th.

Meet the youth of our town: Joe, Juniper, Carmen, Noah, and Britton. Let them remind you how powerful a Montclair education can be.

Meet the families: Paix de Duo, Scott Stein, the Monties and the Hyltones who are bringing their talent to the stage to highlight the power of the arts in our schools.

Meet the Montclair Public School staff: Mr. Park, Principal Freeman, Vice Principal Aboushi, the music teachers, the principals and the staff who are all showingUP on their own time to support our schools.

Meet Montclair’s artists: Ivan Max, Shelly Spinelli, Dane & Stephanie, Premiere Dance Theater and Denise Patrick who live and breathe the arts and demonstrate how the arts unite us and bring joy.

Let’s all come together for one night and clap, smile, cheer (and, maybe cry) as we celebrate our Montclair Public Schools! Get your tickets at www.givebutter.com/showupmontclair.