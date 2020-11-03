Today’s The Day to VOTE! (If You Haven’t Already)

Today is the last day to vote in the General Election!

How to return your ballot:

• By depositing it in a secure dropbox (Essex County dropbox sites). DROP BOXES WILL BE OPEN UNTIL 8:00 PM. GENERAL ELECTION NIGHT OF NOVEMBER 3, 2020.

• In-person at the County Board of Elections

• By handing it directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Election Day

• By mail (all ballots will include a return envelope with first-class prepaid postage)

Ballot deadlines:

All ballots being returned through the U.S. Postal System must be postmarked by November 3rd and received no later than 8:00 p.m., November 10th.

Ballots that lack postmarks due to postal error and received by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, will be considered valid.

Ballots returned in-person or in drop boxes must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd.

Voting in-person – polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Any voter who chooses to cast their vote in-person will do so on a provisional ballot.

All individuals with disabilities will have access to an ADA-conforming voting machine.

Montclair in-person locations here.