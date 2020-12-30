Montclair Fire Dept. Responds Two Fires in 12 Hours; Both Under Investigation

The Montclair Fire Department responded to two fires in a 12 hour time span, according to Deputy Chief Robert Duncan, one on Portland Place and the other on Mountain Terrace.

On December 28th, at approximately 11:43 p.m. the Montclair Fire Department received a call reporting a fire corner on Portland Pl. Montclair Fire units arrived to find heavy fire issuing from the a 3rd floor dormer area. MFD units made entry into the structure and extinguished the fire. The residents self-evacuated prior to FD Arrival. There was heavy fire damage to the 3rd floor, smoke and water damage to the floors below. A unit from Belleville helped to bring the fire under control while units from East Orange, West Orange and Bloomfield covered the township for the duration of the incident. The cause is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. The last units cleared the scene at 1:30 am.

On December 29th, at approximately 11:09 a.m. the Montclair Fire Department received a call from a home owner on Mountain Terrace reporting a fire at that location. Montclair Fire units arrived to find heavy fire issuing from the roof of the house. MFD units made entry into the structure and extinguished the fire. The residents self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival. There was heavy fire damage to the 3rd floor, smoke and water damage to the floors below. Units from Clifton, Bloomfield, East Orange, helped to bring the fire under control while units from Cedar Grove, Orange, West Orange covered the township for the duration of the incident. The cause is under investigation. There was one reported minor Fire Department injury, no reported civilian injuries. The last units cleared the scene at 2:01 pm.