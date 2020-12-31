SocialDistancing Arts & Entertainment: December 31 – January 3, 2021

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

A social distance holiday weekend doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy in the last days of 2020 and the first of 2021: Live Stream Music & Theater On New Year’s Eve enjoy the reimagined First Night Morris County, Streaming & On-Demand, with 100+ artists, 40+ performances, a Film Festival, Midnight Countdown & more! All tickets include Streaming & On-Demand Access. $15+

Justin Bieber is livestreaming a New Year’s Eve concert beginning at 10:15 pm. Sign up for access to the concert at JustinBieberNYE.com. Also on New Year’s Eve beginning at 9 p.m., Pink Martini will livestream a show titled “Good Riddance 2020.” Though the set was pretaped, = the band will participate in a live chat. Tickets start at $15.

Ring in the new year with Snoop Dogg at his free virtual event, which also will feature his fellow #GoBigShow judges Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes. Show starts at 11 pm. Film Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema’s lineup this weekend. It’s the best way to watch the latest movies from home while supporting the non-profit organization. Social Distance Events Kick off the new year on the right foot at Fleet Feet’s traditional group run on New Year’s Day starting this year at 9 am from the field house in Edgemont Park on Valley Rd. Participants are asked to follow all Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and face coverings.