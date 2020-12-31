Township of Montclair Doing Outreach To Businesses Affected by Midtown Lot Closure

Montclair business owners shared how they were caught unprepared for the announcement that the Midtown Parking Lot on Glenridge Avenue behind the businesses would be closing on January 4.

According to Montclair Township Communications Director Katya Wowk, the Township’s Parking Utility staff have been speaking with affected business about the Midtown Lot project for quite some time.

Wowk says the businesses were made aware well in advance that this was coming. According to Wowk, project construction was originally supposed to begin in October and but was pushed to November. As November approached, the Utility decided that closing the lot around the holidays would adversely affect surrounding businesses and renegotiated the project start time with the developers so that construction may commence after the holidays. The BID was notified, says Wowk, so that its constituents wouldn’t have to worry about project work taking place during the holiday season.

However, Parking Utility Superintendent Manny Germano has been visiting every affected business Thursday to speak to owners in person.

On Wednesday, parking enforcement officers placed notices on the windshields of all vehicles parked in the Midtown Lot – in both the permit only spots and those on private property behind the businesses.

Issues with regard to how garbage and recycling will be collected are still being determined.

According to Wowk, the Parking Utility reached out to all the collection companies with dumpsters behind area businesses. Those who have returned the calls to the Parking Utility have offered alternatives for affected businesses. If a business does not want a dumpster in front of their establishment, they can request to be switched to pick-up service and keep the garbage cans in back of their properties. The exact logistics of where garbage cans would be stored would be up to individual businesses, says Wowk.

Businesses that are served by township collection will keep the same schedule, but materials put out for recycling will be picked up at the front of the business instead of the back.

Many Bloomfield Avenue Metered Spaces to Become Loading Zone

Wowk said that handicap parking will be made available on Bloomfield Avenue. Apart from a few metered parking spots that will remain unchanged and will be enforced, most of the spaces along the affected businesses on Bloomfield Avenue will be turned into a loading zone. People with disabilities will be able to temporarily park in the loading zone when they need to do business in the area.

Business deliveries and pick-ups will take place in the loading zone area, says Wowk, which should provide businesses sufficient space for deliveries and customer pick-up and drop-off service.

Business-owned private spots in the rear of the area’s buildings will no longer be available for parking. Employees of these businesses will receive passes for free parking at the Crescent Deck and one or two businesses will receive special passes to park in the North Fullerton Deck.

The Parking Utility is waiting to hear back from the developer for word on the certificate of occupancy for the new parking deck which abuts the Wellmont Theater. Once issued, additional parking will be made available in that deck, Wowk says.