Baristanet Profile: Molli Dowd

Name: Molli Dowd

Where do you live? Verona

When did you move there? 2000

Where did you grow up? Tucson, Arizona. My husband is from Montclair, which brought us to the area.

How do you make a living? OR What is your every day passion? Being creative and inspiring is at the root of who I am. I’m grateful to coach high school Volleyball and inspire leadership and strength in female athletes. I’m passionate about my business Edible Estates, because of the unique joy we bring to the community.

Coffee, tea, or… ? Tea. Matcha green tea latte with almond milk, to be precise.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Watching the sunrise at Eagle Rock Reservation, followed by a hike with my family and our three dogs.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Le Salbuen is our go-to for dinner. However, in recent times, we’ve been supporting local restaurants as much as we can. Montclair Bread, Marcel, and Cafe Giotto have emerged as family favorites.

What’s on your nightstand? A sketchpad and an old fashioned #2 pencil to jot down anything that comes to mind.

What are you listening to? Astrud Gilberto, Post Malone, and The Rolling Stones

What are your current indulgences? Dolly Moo bath products

What talent would you most like to have? The voice of an opera singer!

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? The worst kept secret is the amazing hand-crafted cocktails at Faubourg. The best kept secret is being able to order custom, limited edition gingerbread decorating kits from Edible Estates!

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? She had the best one-armed handstand around!