Get Tested: Essex County’s Next Coronavirus Testing Dates, Sites

Essex County has released its upcoming schedule of Coronavirus testing sites. The tests are are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, please visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

*Tuesday, January 5th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

*Thursday, January 7th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

*Saturday, January 9th, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex, Commuter Parking Deck, 560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

*Additional dates will be announced.

Essex County continues to leads the state in the number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus.

Essex County residents with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Residents age 8 years and older are welcome to get tested. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they have taken the swab or saliva tests 14 days ago or more and have received negative test results. Testing is provided free of charge; health insurance is not required.

To make an appointment, residents should visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-877-8456. They will be required to complete a short questionnaire. When finished, they will be provided with an appointment time and a confirmation number. Residents should bring the confirmation number with them. They are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.