Little Man Parking To Offer New Pricing Structure For Seymour Street Development

Businesses and patrons affected by the planned construction closure of the Midtown Lot on Glenridge Avenue will be able to park at the Seymour Street Development new parking decks with new pricing.

The Seymour Street developers received their temporary certificate of occupancy from the Township this afternoon and are expecting to open the new parking decks Wednesday.

New rates will be updated on their website accordingly, according to Councilor at Large Peter Yacobellis.

“Over the last five days I’ve been in regular contact with business and community leaders, the Montclair Center Business Improvement District, my colleagues in government and the developer for both the Seymour St. project and the Midtown Parking deck — Ironstate (owner of Little Man Parking) working to connect the dots and ensure information is flowing in order to minimize confusion and hopefully alleviate some stress for our already strained local businesses,” says Yacobellis.

“The conversation continues on a host of issues. But one resolution of note that I’m delighted to share is that Ironstate has enthusiastically agreed to introduce a more dynamic and affordable pricing model for the new Seymour Street lot whose opening is imminent. These rates will be on par with other municipal decks and will ensure that customers can dine, shop and utilize the services of the businesses in the area, at an affordable price, until the new Midtown deck with its municipal rates is open,” he adds.

Yacobellis said Ironstate and Little Man Parking didn’t need to be convinced to do the right thing and that the suggestions for this change started with the local businesses working with township employees.

“This is why community engagement is so key to the health of the community and I just want to thank everyone involved for the spirit of cooperation, especially in these difficult times,” says Yacobellis

The pricing will be as follows:

Up to 15 minutes free

$2 per hour for 1 and 2 hour

Thereafter it’s $7 for up to 12 hours and $10 for up to 24 hours

Evening rate (after 4pm) on non event days is $4

Event rate is $20

Business owners had started a petition in response to news of the closure. One of the requests by business owners was to have guaranteed adequate replacement parking spots in the new Seymour decks at municipal rates, until the developer completes construction of the Midtown Parking deck.