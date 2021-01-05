Maplewood Man Arrested, Charged With Mother’s Murder

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a homicide.

On Monday January 4, 2021 at approximately 12: 56 pm Gwen Avrut, 70, was discovered in her South Orange Avenue home in Maplewood unresponsive suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:39 pm

Her son, Benjamin Avrut, 35, also of Maplewood,has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.