Montclair Bounce Presents A Conversation with Olympic Athlete Alexi Pappas

,

MONTCLAIR Bounce presents a conversation with Alexi Pappas, groundbreaking Olympic athlete and creative artist, who will discuss her new memoir, Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, And Other Big Ideas (The Dial Press) on Tuesday, January 19th at 7 p.m. Pappas will be joined in conversation by Sophia Kenny, Montclair High School guidance counselor and running coach.

The evening will feature Pappas sharing her funny, fearless and empowering journey and the lessons she’s learned through her struggles with post-Olympic depression and grappling with the impact of her mother’s suicide when she was four years old. Pappas strives to help others work through challenges to develop their own winning resilience.

Dubbed a “renaissance runner” by the New York Times, Alexi Pappas competed (and broke records) for Greece at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was training for Tokyo when the pandemic hit. As a writer, she has built a supportive community on social media with her free-spirited persona and inspirational poems. She is also an actress and filmmaker, co-creating and starring in the films Tracktown (with Rachel Dratch and Andy Buckley) and Olympic Dreams (with Nick Kroll), filmed at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and premiered at SXSW ’19.

Sophia Kenny has over a decade of experience in high school general and special education settings. She coached the high school’s running program for nine years and was herself a competitive runner at Rutgers University, where she earned her Bachelors of Science degree. Mrs. Kenny also holds a Master’s degree in School Counseling from Seton Hall University

The event, a collaboration with the Montclair Public Library, Watchung Booksellers and Fleet Feet Montclair, marks the launch of MONTCLAIR Bounce’s 2021 programming of online events and community art projects. Bounce is inspired by research on how everyday practices—creative, physical, and social—can benefit body and mind, helping to fill individual and collective tool boxes for tough times.

Register here.