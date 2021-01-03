Montclair Business Owners Start Petition In Response to Midtown Lot Closure

A group of Montclair business owners, who have spoken out about the impact the closure of the Midtown Parking Lot would have on their businesses, have started a petition “Support Montclair Small Businesses” and are asking the Township of Montclair to address these four issues:

Do not close the Midtown lot on Glenridge Ave until the parking decks on South Fullerton and South Willow are fully operational

Guarantee adequate replacement parking spots in the new decks (300 spots were lost between the three closed lots) at municipal rates, until the developer completes construction of the Glenridge Ave deck

Offer small businesses and restaurants an alternative to having dumpsters or garbage piled in front of their buildings for the duration of the construction

Create a small pedestrian walkway along the edge of the Glenridge lot to allow pedestrian access from Glenridge Ave to Bloomfield Ave, just as a pedestrian walkway was created along the edge of the construction between Seymour and South Willow streets.

The Township of Montclair, after announcing on December 24 its plans to close the lot on January 4, has been following up with the affected businesses, but has not indicated whether it would delay the closure.

The petition also states:

We are an integral part of the Montclair community. We are your friends, family, and neighbors. We help make Montclair the special town that it is. We are asking for your support to ensure that our customers and Montclair residents are not gouged for parking on their own land, and that small businesses are given a fighting chance to survive.

Thank you for your support and patronage, from the undersigned small businesses of Bloomfield Avenue and Glenridge Ave.

Cameron Animal Hospital

Diamond Cycle

Studio 42

Red Star Paint

Trend Coffee House

Fumé Cigar Shop

Greenleaf Café Eclectic

Parlor Hair Studio

and many others