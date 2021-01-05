Watchung Booksellers Hosts Joan Garry in Conversation with CBS’ Jim Axelrod Thursday

Watchung Booksellers will host internationally recognized strategic advisor and coach, Joan Garry, and CBS News Senior National Correspondent, Jim Axelrod, to discuss Garry’s book, “Joan Garry’s Guide to Nonprofit Leadership,” during a virtual event “Evening with the Authors” on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Sought out by multi-million dollar nonprofits, Garry releases the second edition of her book, “Joan Garry’s Guide to Nonprofit Leadership,” on Dec. 22, 2020. The book creates a guide for nonprofit leaders to navigate a world where “old industry rules no longer apply,” addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election cycle, and the seismic economic and cultural shifts that have transformed the nonprofit world.

After talking with thousands of industry leaders, Garry outlines what nonprofits need to know about moving forward in this moment of uncertainty. As nonprofits look to recover from the pandemic, Garry shares details from her “playbook” on how the sector can return stronger.

Drawing on her own experiences as a nonprofit E.D., a board leader, a volunteer and a donor, this revised edition is filled with real-life stories and concrete strategies, this practical guide helps develop the specialized skills and mindset needed to successfully lead and manage a stable and impactful world-class organization.

With most of the book rewritten, the second edition provides new information to help nonprofits stay afloat during unprecedented crisis, including how to market board service to identify ideal ambassadors and build a strong an effective board. Garry also covers how to anticipate crises and navigate them – step by step.

To register for the free event, visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/joan-garry