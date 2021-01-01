Weekend Family Fun: Scavenger Hunt, Swamp Stroll, and Games

Happy New Year! 2020 was a doozy, so here’s to hoping 2021 brings nothing but joy, health, and happiness to us all. Let’s kick off the year right with a weekend full of family fun. Who’s ready?!

Now through the end of the month, The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Township) will offer their Family Photo Scavenger Hunt between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. Bring your camera or phone for this month’s scavenger hunt, “Who’s Out There?” Take a photo of every item and get a prize. Cost is $10 per family (up to 6 people). Preregistration is required and is available online.

Take a New Year’s Swamp Stroll at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd, Chatham Township) on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Celebrate the new year with a peaceful nature walk at the Great Swamp, learning about the wildlife and plants along the way. Cost is $5 per person age 3 and up, and free for children under 3. Preregistration is required and is available online.

Atlantic Theater Company will present She Persisted, The Musical in a new virtual format. In this trailblazing musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton’s best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi’s field trip to a Women’s History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, one dream at a time! Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids (and adults) of all ages. Cost is $5 per single-viewer device and $20 per family device.

Here’s a fun game to play with the kids that also helps with gross motor skills and math. Essentially the game is about balancing on a snowflake made of painter’s tape while retrieving small snowflakes with numbers printed on them. This blog post explains it all, including the Frozen theme that prompted it, but this is one you can adapt in many ways. Change the theme from snow and use a different shape or have your child retrieve letters, colors, or shapes rather than numbers if they don’t know those yet. Do what works for you!

If you’re going to be stuck inside, there are still plenty of winter games you can play. This article shares a multitude of activities, but two stand out as particularly fun. The first is to make an ice-skating rink indoors. Tape a tarp to the floor and let the kids “skate” around it in their socks. The other involves wrapping boxes in white butcher paper and cutting out snowman face shapes for kids to build their own snowmen. Both are easy to set up and can provide plenty of fun for the afternoon.