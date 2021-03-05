Aging in Montclair Offers Medical Marijuana Webinar

Aging in Montclair invites the community to an informative talk on Medical Marijuana featuring Mary Clifton, MD, on Sunday, March 14. This program will take place via Zoom beginning at 4 pm. Following Dr. Clifton’s presentation, she will answer questions from audience members.

The passage in November of a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana in New Jersey and the recent legislative approval of bills regulating the sale of cannabis in the state make this a timely topic for discussion. Seniors are the demographic whose marijuana use is increasing more than any other age group. The same baby boomers who might have experimented with recreational marijuana when they were younger are now turning to cannabis for medical relief or to treat pain or chemotherapy side effects.

Dr. Clifton is a board-certified licensed internal medicine physician practicing in Manhattan and is a recognized expert in CBD and cannabis. She is the founder of CBDandCannabisinfo.com and the highly respected professional certification course, “The Cannabinoid Protocol.” A best-selling author, her publications include “The Grass is Greener- Medical Marijuana, THC & CBD Oil: Reversing Chronic Pain, Inflammation and Disease,” and “Get Waisted,” as well as five companion cookbooks.

To attend this program, use this link

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcud-yuqDotGNEJG__9-PYpnWvfhhlt9Tcg

For questions, email AIM at aginginmontclairAIM@gmail.com.