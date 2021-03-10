Brown Professor Andre Willis to Discuss Black and Jewish Notions of Freedom on March 27th

Brown University Religious Studies Professor Andre Willis will discuss via zoom the Biblical conception of freedom in the modern Black and Jewish imaginations on Saturday March 27th at 11 a.m. at Bnai Keshet in Montclair. His talk, “Exodus: Freedom in the Modern Black and Jewish Religious Imaginations,” is free of charge and open to all. For zoom link, visit https://www.bnaikeshet.org/event/kaplan-minyan

Willis’s topic is based on a course he co-developed and co-teaches with Brown University Professor of Judaic Studies Paul Nahme. His presentation in Montclair is part of Bnai Keshet’s monthly Kaplan Minyan series, named for Reconstructionist Judaism founder Mordecai Kaplan. The talks are designed for people who enjoy a communal Shabbat and seek to enrich their understanding of Jewish peoplehood in a less traditional setting.

Bnai Keshet is located at 99 So. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair. For more information, visit www.bnaikeshet.org or call 973-746-4889.