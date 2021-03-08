CDC Releases Recommendations For People Who Are Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19

The Center for Disease Control released its first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people Monday. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The following CDC recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations