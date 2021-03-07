Family Connections Hosts ‘Love Where You Bid’ Online Auction – March 8-15

From March 8th-15th, Family Connections will be hosting their first ever online auction, “Love Where You Bid.” All goods have been generously donated by local artists, artisans and small businesses. 100% of the funds raised from the auction will go directly to Family Connections and support their work with children, adults, and families in our community facing trauma, mental illness, addiction, domestic violence, child abuse, and more.

Visit the auction site to bid on incredible items – from unique artwork to baby gifts, custom cakes, home goods, handmade bath & body products, fitness classes, jewelry, and more at: https://www.32auctions.com/lovewhereyoubid

To learn more about Family Connections and their work in the community, visit: https://www.familyconnectionsnj.org