Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings to Hold Community Meeting with Lackawanna Plaza Developer David Placek

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings will moderate a discussion with David Placek of BDP Holdings, the new owner of Lackawanna Plaza, on Tuesday, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to hear Placek’s vision for the property — formerly the home to a Pathmark Supermarket.

The meeting will be available live on TV-34 and the Township’s YouTube Channel (https://youtu.be/5fsYcSej_E8).

Anyone interested in participating in the discussion may do so by connecting to WebEx for the question-and-answer session: https://tinyurl.com/MontclairTV34

David Placek is the Managing Partner of BDP Holdings. He is an experienced real estate investor and developer with more than 17 years’ experience investing in more than $4.0 billion of real estate throughout the US. Mr. Placek’s expertise and experience include the acquisition and development of millions of square feet of commercial property and over 30,000 units of residential property including developing, investing, financing, and rehabilitating mixed-use, retail, office, industrial and multi-family properties in more than 30 states. He also has substantial experience with properties having environmental concerns or complicated legal and tax issues or structures.

David Cummings is Montclair’s Fourth Ward Councilor. His community involvement includes serving on the following organizations and committees: Vice Chairman Montclair Neighborhood Development Corporation, Parent Chair Mt. Hebron School Action Team, member of the Montclair Board of Education, Montclair Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, Montclair Neighborhood Development Center Policy Committee, and Montclair Civil Rights Commission. Councilor Cummings is currently Principal of DEK Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting agency specializing in Digital Media and Content Communications Strategy. His client lists include the NFL, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the Township of Hillside N.J., and Montclair Neighborhood Development Corporation. He is a lifelong resident of Montclair.