Montclair BOE v. MEA Settlement: Elementary Schools to Open April 12, Contingent on Walk Through

Updated with statement from Councilor At Large Peter Yacobellis:
I’m excited to see a settlement reached between the Montclair School District and the Montclair Education Association to open elementary schools for hybrid learning on April 12th.
I won’t feel at ease until the conditions outlined in the settlement are met. But this is a good sign and I’m happy that we are most likely moving beyond what I saw as an unnecessarily divisive battle in court.
There’s a lot more work to do in terms of getting teachers vaccinated, understanding and being able to address learning loss and preparing for what I hope will be a full time return in the fall.
Stay hopeful and positive.
Updated with statement from Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller:
A safe return to in person instruction is an objective shared by all, and now in light of today’s settlement, appears to be just around the corner. Recovering from COVID-19 as a community won’t happen overnight, but getting our kids and staff back in the classroom safely is a key and necessary step forward. As we continue making strides towards normalcy, I want to encourage everyone to remember that especially when facing our most daunting challenges we must never lose sight of our shared values, our shared love for our township, and our mutual respect for one another. We are all in this together and together is how we’re going to get through it. “
Montclair, N.J. – A judge is keeping the docket open in the matter of Montclair BOE v. Montclair Education Association, but a settlement was reached today regarding schools reopening for in person learning.
“While I consider this matter settled I am going to keep the docket open until mid to late April,” said Judge Paganelli.
Elementary school students who opted for hybrid will be able return to classrooms for in person learning on Monday, April 12, pending deliverables required for the opening to take place. The MEA’s attorney also indicated that the return by its members remains contingent on walk throughs to be conducted March 22
A Montclair Education Association statement, released before the two parties met before the judge, seemed to indicate that a settlement would be forthcoming.
“It is only due to the MEA standing firmly on its need to ensure safe buildings that the district finally brought in EI in March to revisit the spaces and provide protocol and process information to the association,” the MEA stated.
Deliverables to be provided to the MEA’s attorney include bus contract with cleaning protocols; building cleaning frequency and products to be used; entry and dismissal plan from principals of each building; and how snacks will be handled in each building.
This is a developing story
Montclair just hit the 2,000 case mark yesterday. By June 30th, that will be 50+% higher (3,000+ get the math challenged) and the deaths 50% higher.
FYI, it took us 8 months to get our first 1,000 cases (End Nov). Not four months later, we have doubled it. The good news is the case count seems to be stabilizing at the new high and the death total is within tolerances.
MSPD might have to be slightly flexible on that April12th date. But, not by much.
Spiller sounds more like a preacher than a mayor. I don’t really need a mayor espousing love all around. MEA can spin and spin but I predict it and teachers unions sound the country will be less “loved” After this.
Lacamina, I predict the MEA will be remembered — by reasonable people, anyway — as having spared this town much illness and some death by refusing to buy the district’s double talk about building remediation. Apparently the judge agreed–and still, deal and all, is keeping the case open to make sure the district proves the classrooms are ready. I’m sure you would have been thrilled with the tax hikes when the lawsuits started flying after victimized families went after the district for trying to open in January without recommended remediation. This resolution was always within view–only the entitled and the anti-unionists with their ever-jerking knees refused to see it.
This was a pretty predictable outcome. As justified as the MEA argument was for more information and transparency (seriously what was up with all the secrecy on safety compliance from the BOE), the rest of their case crumbled with the increased vaccinations, warmer weather, other districts returning and vociferous lack of support within their own town. Looking at the list of MEA demands, there was a real possibility of not returning to in person schooling until 2022 or later.
The moment the lawsuit was filed, it was like the BOE moved their chips to the center of the table to see which case held up and today we see the MEA folding. If the cards were stronger, you’d see this play out in court.
I am extremely happy for both the children and teachers who wanted to return, as both parties do their best work in person. While there will be challenges ahead, at least we now have all sides cooperating to fight for a future return to normalcy.
Like I said, spin and spin. Teachers unions have one stake holder: teachers. They pretend it’s about families and students and parents but aren’t fooling anyone. They had to be sued to be force to do what what parents and students wanted. It’s happening all over the country. I maintain that even union sympathizers are reevaluating, even the non-entitled and thoughtful ones (try to avoid calling names montclairpublic)