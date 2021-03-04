Montclair Monarchs Offer “Try Skating Free” Program for Children with Special Needs

Montclair Monarchs are excited to announce a brand-new special needs Learn to Skate program at Montclair State University Ice Arena. Montclair Monarchs will be hosting a Try Skating for Free Day on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm, followed by our initial 10-week Learn to Skate program for special needs athletes. During LTS practices, athletes will learn basic skills and be evaluated for readiness to enter the Special Hockey program expected to start Fall 2021.

The Montclair Monarchs believe that anyone with intellectual and physical disabilities should try something they never thought possible such as Ice skating and Hockey. All individuals with special needs deserve the same opportunity as their peers to have fun, be part of a team, make friends, skate, shoot a goal and gain confidence. The Montclair State University Ice Arena has partnered with the Monarchs organization to bring a special needs Learn to Skate, and Special Hockey, Ice skating program to our area.

Head Coach for Montclair is Tony Trapanese, a Little Falls resident for 11 years. He currently coaches teams at the Mite and Squirt level for the Montclair Blues hockey organization and we are excited for his addition to our coaching staff.

