Montclair Officers Receive Commendation, Thanks For Their Assistance at Gordonhurst Fire

Montclair Police Chief Conforti and Deputy Chief Young, were joined by Mayor Spiller, and Township Manager Stafford, to recognize officers that were first on-scene at a working house fire on Gordonhurst Avenue.

Upon arrival the officers observed flames, they quickly made entry, and were able to successfully evacuate two older adults. The officers received commendation letters and personal thanks from Chief Conforti, Deputy Chief Young, Township Manager Stafford, and Mayor Spiller.