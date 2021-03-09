Montclair Records 125 New COVID-19 Cases Since March 1

As of Tuesday, March 9th, Montclair added 31 new COVID-19 cases in one day, bringing the total confirmed cumulative cases to 2040 – 125 cases since the month started. Montclair had started March at 1915 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Total deaths from COVID-19 also increased from 66 to 68 since March 1.

February

During the entire month of February 2021, Montclair saw 223 new cases, 6 hospitalizations and 2 new deaths.

January

During the month of January 2021, Montclair saw 370 new cases, 5 hospitalizations and 3 new deaths.

December

During the month of December 2020, Montclair saw 338 new cases, 6 hospitalizations and 3 new deaths.