New Jersey and NYC To Expand Indoor Dining to 50% Capacity March 19 (POLL)

Both New York City and New Jersey will expand indoor dining capacity to 50 percent beginning March 19, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Currently, New York City and New Jersey restaurants are operating at 35 percent capacity and the rest of New York State is operating at 50 percent capacity. This follows Governor Cuomo’s announcement that restaurants outside of New York City will expand to 75 percent capacity beginning March 19.

“On February 5, when our restaurant capacity last changed, our hospitals were treating nearly 2,900 patients,” said Murphy. “That number has come down by 1,000 and been consistent since then. While the numbers of new cases we report daily can fluctuate, and some days can be high, we believe that, when all factors are weighed, we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system.”

“In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Governor Cuomo said. “In partnership with the State of New Jersey, we are expanding our indoor dining openings in New York City to 50 percent. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

“In New Jersey, we will continue to move deliberately, responsibly and incrementally, guided by public health data,” said Murphy. “We feel confident in this step given the improving metrics we have seen over the last several weeks in both New Jersey and New York City, as well as the continued ramp up of our vaccination program. Our states will continue to work together to protect the health of as many residents as possible.”