Newark Museum of Art March Virtual Events: Murder Mystery, Zoopalooza and More!

Newark, NJ – The campus of The Newark Museum of Art may be physically closed, but programming continues to innvoate virtually with a full schedule of events in March, including a murder mystery, a happy hour program, cooking classes and even a virtual zoo.

“We know that lively programming that offers people something different, even virtually, can help them escape Zoom and quarantine fatigue,” says Silvia Filippini Fantoni, Deputy Director of Learning and Engagement at The Newark Museum of Art. “We are excited that we are reshaping audiences’ expectations regarding their experiences with us.”

“It has been a very stressful, very emotionally taxing year for many people,” Fantoni said. “If we can add some fun and positivity into people’s lives by creating a new kind of virtual programming, I think we will forge an even deeper relationship with our audiences. That is the feedback we have been receiving, to date, and that is very gratifying for all of us.”

Here are a few highlights in The Newark Museum of Art’s March schedule:

Video Drop: Art Bites – March 9, 7 p.m.

Food and Art are both communal activities that have been known to draw a crowd. So we’re bringing the two together. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we are marveling at the stylish and fierce Kesh Angels by Hassan Hajjaj, while we whip up the rich, Moroccan classic Mujadara.

Video drops are available on the following channels at the specified date and time:

Instagram Live, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitter Live and Twitch



Saturday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. – Community Day: Zoopalooza

A wild celebration for the whole family! See live animals and learn about the amazing variety of creatures in the world through fun and interactive virtual activities and demonstrations. These programs will be captioned by CART.

For more information and registration links, visit here.



Tuesday, March 30, 7 p.m. – Murder Mystery: Who Killed Cynthia Conner?

Can you solve this cold case mystery? The morning after her big art exhibition opening at The Newark Museum of Art, Cynthia Conner is found dead. Search the museum, interview suspects, and use forensic science to determine whether her death was an accident or something more.

Recommended for families and individuals 14+. You will need a computer with Internet connection to play this game. This game is played in small teams, assigned at random. Reserve only one ticket per household, if you are using the same device. Online ticket reservations close one hour before the program begins.

For more information on any of the day’s activities or to learn more, visit https://www.newarkmuseumart.org/nmoaathome.