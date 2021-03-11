SocialDistance Arts & Entertainment: March 11–14

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
A social distance weekend doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.
Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy this weekend:
Live Stream Music & Theater
- Tune in to Montclair Art Museum’s Free Art Meets Jazz tonight, March 11 at 7 pm., for a sensational performance by rising star jazz pianist and composer, Isaiah J. Thompson. A graduate of Juilliard with roots in West Orange, Thompson developed his early talent for Jazz at NJPAC Jazz for Teens and Jazz House Kids.
- Bergen PAC will present its Gala “Our Home, Your Home” in a livestream show on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 pm, featuring Jay Leno, Darlene Love, Wynton Marsalis, Itzhak Perlman, Ali Stroker, Dionne Warwick, and many more.
- SOPAC presents We Banjo 3 streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, March 13 at 5 pm.
- Join renowned Irish singer Michael Londra for a celebration of Irish culture, heritage and music just in time for St. Patrick’s Day presented by Mayo PAC on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 pm. Recorded at the National Opera House, Ireland with Michael features the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs, singers and musicians from all over Ireland in a dazzling show that promises to fill you with Irish pride and spirit!
- On Sunday, March 14 at 8 pm, Peak Performances presents Lenora, La Maga Y La Maestra–a magical stage work inspired by the notorious life of the surrealist artist and feminist Leonora Carrington. Created by director Stacy Klein and performed by Double Edge Theatre.
- Dwight Yoakam presents his new livestream series “One Time Live” at Mayo PAC on Sunday, March 14 at 9 pm.In each episode, Dwight and his full band will perform one of his iconic albums, start to finish. This performance features his album “Hilbilly Deluxe.”
Film
- Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema’s lineup this weekend.
Comedy
- If you’ve seen Justin Willman’s “Magic for Humans” on Netflix, you know that he’s the king of creative stunts and illusions that fill audiences with wonder and laughter. Now, Justin’s bringing his humorous and heartfelt style of street magic right to your living room thanks to NJPAC this Saturday, March 13 at 7 pm.
Social Distance Events
- Join The Montclair Foundation and their local partners Egan & Sons & Ghost Hawk Brewing Company for a St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Beer Tasting tonight at 7 pm. Sample a variety of beer from Ghost Hawk Brewing Company and enjoy fabulous Irish fare from Egan & Sons in the comfort of your own home!
