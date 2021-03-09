Watchung Booksellers Spring StoryTime, Saturday, March 13

Montclair, N.J. – Watchung Booksellers is willing away the snow with a spring storytime on Saturday, March 13, at 10:00am. Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson, authors of “Blue, Barry, and Pancakes,” will read from their new book, demonstrate how they collaborate on writing and drawing, and share a silly activity.

Perfect for ages 4-8, this new series features best friends Blue, Barry, and Pancakes, whose first adventure takes them from the beach to outer space! One day, when the gang goes to the beach, Barry and Pancakes lose Blue’s beloved beach ball. They come up with a plan to get it back, but things go way off course. Now, these pals will have to go inside a giant whale’s stomach, crash a pool party on an alien spaceship, and survive Duckzilla’s volcanic birthday bash if they ever hope to see Blue’s beach ball again!

Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson created the animated television program “Rocket Monkeys,” and they’ve directed countless animated commercials for major global brands. Their short films have won numerous awards and their cartoons and comics have been published in “The New Yorker” and “Nickelodeon” magazine. They both attended the Rhode Island School of Design and now, even though they’re hundreds of miles apart, still draw together every day.

Register for the free event at www.crowdcast.io/e/blue-barry-pancakes.