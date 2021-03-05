Weekend Family Fun: Music, Art, Animals and More

The weekend is here! Are you ready for some family fun? If so, we’ve got you covered. Check out these events and activities.

It’s a new month, so that means there’s a new theme for the Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Participate any time between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM on Saturday or Sunday. Bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt, “Popping Up All Over.” Cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

State Theatre New Jersey continues to offer Ralph’s World, a show in their Milk & Cookies Music and Storytelling Series Online. Milk & Cookies is an online, lively music and storytelling series for families. This program is perfect for children ages 3-10. Dance, sing, and rock out with indie rock star and children’s entertainer Ralph Covert! Ralph Covert is the creator of Ralph’s World, the kids’ indie rock band that wins over children and parents alike. Ralph’s State Theatre Milk & Cookies debut performance features music, silliness, and fun for the whole family! A minimum donation of $10 will give you access to the show until May 1.

The Newark Museum of Art will host a virtual Creative Play: Painting with Music on Saturday at 10:00 AM. This virtual event is recommended for kids aged 3-5. Close your eyes and listen! A rhythmic drumbeat, the soft twinkle of the piano; how do these sounds influence us? Listen to different genres of music and see how each song can inspire you to create a variety of paintings. You’ll need paper and either paint, markers, or crayons for this activity. Register online.

Turtle Back Zoo will host Turtle Back Hatchlings: Spring 2021 as part of their Early Childhood programs, which encourage family learning and foster early environmental awareness. Young children are invited to discover the natural world through gently structured play, art, stories, animal visits, and more. This program is for children ages 6-24 months old and pre-registration is required. This virtual program is held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Cost is $10 per child per class. The March class in this series will be held on Sunday.

Turtle Back Zoo will host Turtle Back Tots: Spring 2021 on Sundays for children 2-3 years old. Each session features a different theme and there are three classes per session. Classes are $10 per child per class and preregistration is required. Each class runs from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM.

Rebel Girls Fest will be held online on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST. Play in your living room with fun activities led by inspiring Rebel Girls. This kid-focused virtual event will help unlock new levels of potential in young girls everywhere. Hosted by Marley Dias, with an appearance by Melinda Gates, this hour-long event is jam-packed with incredible activities. Learn the power of your name through an interactive art exercise, create an experiment, dance, and more. This event is best suited for girls ages 7-12, but younger ones are welcome. This event is free, but registration is required.

Dreaming of spring? This Rainbow Mobile craft will fit right in. Using dyed pasta, a paper plate, cotton balls, and a few other items from around the home, this cloud and rainbow craft is easy to put together. Plus, it will serve as a bright decoration as we bid farewell to winter.

If you’ve got the time to set it up, an at-home escape room is a fun way to keep the kids entertained and safe at home. This article gives you plenty of ideas for how to make it happen. This is great for a long weekend or a school break but could just as easily be set up during the week as well. Once you have the general idea down, you can mix things up and create new adventures, too! If you have multiple children, this can also help foster some sibling bonding time as well.