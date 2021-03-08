YMCA of Montclair Invites You To Rediscover Summer at Virtual Camp Information Fair

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Parents and guardians are invited to attend the YMCA of Montclair’s Virtual Camp Information Fair on Monday, March 22 from 7-8pm.

This year the YMCA of Montclair offers three camps for youth ages 3-14 from June 28 through September 3:

Camp at the Lake (ages 5-14)

New Adventures (ages 3-8)

New Discoveries (ages 4-10)

At the YMCA of Montclair, camp is where kids become a community as they learn both how to be more independent and how to contribute to a group as they engage in physical, social, and educational activities.

Camps teach self-reliance and the development of attitudes and practices that build character and leadership, amidst the fun of sports, art, games, outdoor adventure, water activities, and meaningful relationships.

YMCA of Montclair counselors are dedicated to making sure camp is an amazing experience for every camper. The Y is committed to helping everyone achieve their potential. Financial assistance is available.

Registration for the Virtual Camp Information Fair is required.

Learn more and register at https://www.montclairymca.org/camps/fair/