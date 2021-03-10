YMCA of Montclair Partners with Bloomfield College To Launch eSports League and Tournaments

MONTCLAIR, NJ – The YMCA of Montclair in partnership with Bloomfield College is excited to announce a pilot program offering eSports league and tournaments for middle and high school students. eSports is a video game competition for individuals and teams. Gamers in the Y’s pilot program will enjoy gameplay and league competition in Rocket League. Additional games will be added at a later date.

“The YMCA is excited to launch this pilot program as we continue to identify programs for youth and teens that promote personal growth and leadership as well as friendships,” said Buddy Evans, President and CEO of the YMCA of Montclair. “Our eSports program is moderated, promotes online safety and equity of access.”

“eSports provide an educational opportunity by developing STEM skills that can help with a future career path,” said Dr. Marcheta P. Evans. “Our very own eSport team, the Bloomfield Bears, was launched in 2019 along with our eSports center.”

Bloomfield College is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the governing body for Esports.

Registration opens March 10 through April 1. The cost is $125 per child. YMCA of Montclair membership is required. Financial assistance is available. The season will begin on April 5 and last 8 weeks (7 games + playoffs). Middle School students will practice Mondays 6-7pm and play matches Wednesday 6-7pm. High School students will practice Tuesday 6-7pm and play matches Thursday 6-7pm. Players can sign up and play with friends or will be assigned to a group in their age range. This is an in-person program. For more information and to register, visit https://www.montclairymca.org/esports. All level players are welcome.

All students will have a temperature and health screen before entering the college and must maintain social distancing. Masks required.