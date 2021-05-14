Baristanet Profile: Kyra Peralte

Name: Kyra Peralte

Where do you live? Montclair NJ



When did you move there? 2010



Where did you grow up? Richmond, VA (Northside)



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

I’m creator of The Traveling Diary, a physical journal that is traveling from woman to woman across the globe collecting handwritten stories, moments, and anything they want to share with other women. Women sign up to receive the diary by joining a snail mail queue at The Traveling Diary site. When they receive the diary, it is filled with stories written by other women they’ve never met. They keep it for 3 days, adding their own stories, and mailing it to the next participant. It has reached participants from the US and beyond to places like Australia, the UK, Canada, Portugal, South Africa and Turkey and counting. The Washington Post just covered it. If this resonates with you, sign up! (There’s also a Kickstarter!)

Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee, tea, and ginger beer are some of my favorite drinks. I like the ginger beer ice cold.



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? I don’t get to do it often, but I love waking up on the weekends with no plans, listening to old school music and making pancakes for my family. Our weekends are normally packed with errands and routines even in times like these, so being able to wake up with no plans is perfect.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Mesob is one of my favorite restaurants in town because the vegetables and proteins are so delicious, the customer service is always super great, and the dining experience is authentic. And I love the spicy options they offer, as well.



What’s on your nightstand? Books (adults and kids) and a journal for writing.

What are you listening to? I am listening to lots of lo-fi these days while working or cooking. Sometimes it’s old school music or jazz, depending on the mood. At times I’m listening to silence if I just need to focus on something time sensitive.



What are your current indulgences? I love making a cup of tea and sitting down to read stories from The Traveling Diary. It gives me wings. I also love imagining underwater worlds and narratives for little mermaids in my game, Mermaid Quest. You can check them out on iOS and Google Play by searching Mermaid Quest and my name.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair?

I have two interesting facts: First, The Traveling Diary Tour started here. The first diary was mailed from Montclair, NJ to North Carolina in April 2020, and now it has gone across the globe. A trailer was created to show what took place during the first 6 months of the tour. Also, Canterbury Park is a little gem in the South End that’s beautiful this time of year for walking. That may not be a secret to those that live in the area but it’s another special treat I love.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I hope to be remembered as someone who was a true friend. I think no matter what role you play or hats you wear in life, being a true friend is one of the most admirable.