Bloomfield High School Spring Theatre Project! ‘Six Feet Apart’

Bloomfield High School Thespian Society announces their ninth annual Spring Theatre Project, an evening of song, dance, scene and poetry entitled, “Six Feet Apart.”

Directed by Brandon Doemling, Compiled & Written by Emma Morse & Ayiana Caberte ‘21, vocal direction by Alexandra Mujana Choreography by Julia Aiello and Producer & Director Brandon Doemling.

“Six Feet Apart” is devised theatre, an amalgam of poetry, music, drama, and dance surrounding the theme of the unprecedented times we find ourselves during this ongoing pandemic more than one year later, still Six Feet Apart.

Performances will take place on Friday, May 21st at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 22th at 7:00 p.m. in the Bloomfield High School Auditorium at 160 Broad Street. Tickets are $10.00 for general admission, and may be purchased at the door. Or online @ bhsthespiansociety.ticketleap.com