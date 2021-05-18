Bloomfield Residents Get 6.46 Tons of Paper Shredded and Recycled During Shredding Event

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — During Saturday’s township shredding event, residents had 6.46 tons of paper shredded and recycled. The township holds shredding events twice a year in the spring and fall which affords residents the opportunity to get rid of confidential papers in a safe way at no cost to them.

“Once again, our Recycling Committee did an outstanding job putting on a shredding event which allowed residents to quickly and easily dispose of important documents,” said Mayor Venezia. “This is a great service that our township will continue to offer and it is always well attended by the people in our community. Thank you to our DPW, Recycling Committee and Recycling Coordinator Louise Palagano for all your hard work to make this possible.”

In attendance for the event was Louise Palagano – Recycling Coordinator, Councilman Nick Joanow – Recycling Committee Liaison, Frank Simone – DPW General Supervisor, Bloomfield Recycling Committee Members, DPW Employees and Bloomfield volunteers.