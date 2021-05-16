Coffee House Discussion: Anti-Asian Racism – Experiences From SOMA

As anti-Asian attacks continue across our nation, local Asian leaders and the Community Coalition on Race will jointly sponsor an event to inform the SOMA community about how racist attitudes, microaggressions and policies have affected the AAPI community here. This virtual Coffee House Discussion titled Anti-Asian Racism: Experiences from SOMA will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will include personal stories of racist acts experienced by neighbors, along with a presentation by Maplewood Middle School Social Studies teacher and Asian community member, Mr. Raymund E. Mantes. Facilitated, small group discussions among community members will follow the presentation. Participation is free, but registration is required here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvduCtqT0jEtdE9g6vONfjSWKqxDeEEFqh.

Coffee House Discussions are held quarterly by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to convene the entire community for discussion and problem solving around a single race-related topic. For more information about the Community Coalition on Race, visit communitycoalitiononrace.org.