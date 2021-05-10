East Orange Black Lives Matter Mural Complete, Commemorative Poster Available

It’s nearly 20,000 square feet in size and was painted by 16 artists, each creating one letter. The massive Black Lives Matter community mural in East Orange, in a parking lot at Manufacturers Village (located on Glenwood Place, between Glenwood Avenue and Prospect Street), was completed in late April.

The lead artist on the project, Malcolm Rolling, a lifelong East Orange resident and muralist, created the outline structure for the Black Lives Matter Mural. Rolling chose a typeface created by Tre Seals, an African American Designer & Typographer. The selected typeface is titled Marsha, inspired by Marsha P. Johnson, an African American, a transgender woman from New Jersey, and a prominent figure in the Stonewall Uprising of 1969.

Manufacturers Village Artists is now offering a commemorative poster available for purchase. Proceed will go to the Arts Council of East Orange and the mural artists.

The community mural project, the largest public art installation in East Orange, is also the subject of an upcoming documentary.