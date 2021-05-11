Emergency Food Distribution Thursday at Glenfield Park – Thursday, May 13

Montclair, NJ – COVID-19 cases are down in New Jersey, but food insecurity remains high.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Board of County Commissioners will present an Emergency Food Distribution Event on Thursday, May 13th in Essex County Glenfield Park in Montclair to help families negatively impacted by the Coronavirus. The 500 boxes of food that will be distributed are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

It will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time:9 a.m.

Place: Essex County Glenfield Park

Maple Avenue

Montclair, NJ

It will be held RAIN or SHINE.

“The Coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all. We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need,” DiVincenzo said. “The Coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling,” he said, adding that additional emergency food distribution events will be scheduled on a weekly basis.

“The Essex County Emergency Food Distribution Event that took place in Branch Brook Park at the end of April was a great success. We were able to hand out over 2,000 boxes of food to residents in need. Our goal is to duplicate that success in different towns across Essex County, and give all of our residents a chance to receive food in a location that is in close proximity to their community. I thank the County Administration for putting this plan in place, and I encourage all residents in need to participate over the next few months,” County Commissioner President Wayne Richardson said.

Residents driving to the site should line up along the eastern side of Maple Avenue, which is heading toward Bloomfield Avenue.

Residents walking to the distribution should line up along Maple Avenue. Residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart; the boxes weigh about 40 pounds.

Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive to the site until 8 a.m. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic back-ups from being created.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide about 40 meals. They consist of a variety of non-perishable food such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon their availability. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site.

Buses will not be allowed to enter.