Glen Ridge Designates Herman Street as Charles Roberts Way

The Borough of Glen Ridge passed Resolution 69-21 designating Herman Street as Charles Roberts Way.

The Glen Ridge community lost Officer Charles (Rob) Roberts on May 11, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Roberts was 45. His death was the first line of duty death in the history of the Glen Ridge Police Department, established in 1895.

Officer Roberts, who was unofficially known as Mr. Glen Ridge, was beloved for his wonderful smile and kindness. Members of the community, along with Roberts’ family, remembered Roberts, on the one-year anniversary of his passing at a ceremony Tuesday to designate the street. Community members were then invited to walk down Roberts Way.