Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center to Start Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Program

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Mountainside Medical Center will begin a new Post-COVID exercise program designed for those who have had COVID-19 to improve their strength, flexibility, endurance and activities of daily living. The goal of the program is to improve quality of life and promote positive lifestyle changes through education and exercise.

This program is medically supervised by the Mountainside Cardiac Rehabilitation and includes two 1-hour sessions per week for four to eight weeks at the Mountainside Medical Center Cardiac Rehabilitation Fitness Center.

“COVID-19 can have long lasting effects particularly on the cardiopulmonary system. Lifestyle modification and a guided exercise program can be beneficial to speeding the recovery process,” says Kevin McCoach, M.D., medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Mountainside Medical Center.

What are the requirements to participate?

· Individuals must not have any Acute COVID-19 symptoms.

· Medical clearance from their physician

This program is not covered by Medical Insurance. The program cost is $88 per month.

For more information about the Post-COVID exercise program, or to see if you qualify please call 973-429-6199 or e-mail Diane.depadova@mountainsidehosp.com