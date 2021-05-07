Montclair African-American Heritage Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Golf Classic, May 11

Montclair, NJ, – The Montclair African-American Heritage Foundation (MAAHF) will host the 8th Annual Golf Classic on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Glen Ridge Country Club in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. Since its inception, the organization has partnered with local agencies, non-profit organizations, cultural institutions, private individuals, and companies to create programs that recognize local African-American History, Arts, and Culture.

Proceeds from the MAAHF Golf Classic go toward the organization’s high school scholarship recipients and other programs. This year’s Diamond Sponsor is Montclair native Danny Black. Mr. Black, Their long with Montclair native Len Coleman, helped establish two new college scholarships for the organization. The Platinum Sponsor, BDP Holdings, provides two scholarships for Montclair High School students to participate in the BELA Summer Business Academy at Montclair State University.

Mr. Black and Mr. Coleman’s support will establish scholarships named after Montclair residents Bruce Taylor and Harry Robinson. The scholarship named for Mr. Taylor, who passed away in 2020, received initial funding from Coleman (Class of 1967) and Black (Class of 1978). Coleman also provided initial funding for the scholarship named after Mr. Robinson.

The Taylor scholarship will go to an MHS student-athlete who best exemplified Taylor’s academic and athletic accomplishments. Mr. Robinson’s scholarship will go toward an African-American student who exemplifies academic and community involvement.

“Along with the parade and festival, this is one of the organization’s signature events,” said MAAHF President Al Pelham. “We already have our largest field ever, and we’re excited about creating the scholarship in Bruce Taylor’s name. Anyone who knew Bruce knows how much he loved Montclair. He truly represented Montclair at its finest.”

Mr. Pelham acknowledged that Mr. Robinson, who was a sportswriter for the Newark Evening News and a longtime Montclair resident, is befitting of the honor for efforts on behalf of student-athletes in Essex County when we worked for the Evening News. “The African-American Heritage Foundation always recognizes individuals who have given back. Mr. Robinson is one such individual and this scholarship is an example of how he touched people.”

The golf tournament also serves as an opportunity to partner with MAAHF to help further its ongoing mission to broaden minds and spirits, preserve history and culture, and recognize and promote cultural resources as an essential element of Montclair’s economic and social well-being. ​

For more information on playing in the MAAHF Golf Classic, call 973.866.3512 or visit MAAHF.org.