Montclair Celebrates Public Health Nurses With Parade (VIDEO)

Montclair held a Nurses Appreciation Parade on Tuesday to honors their Public Health Nursing Department for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller read a proclamation in honor of National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and thanked the Montclair Public Health nursing department for their efforts and sacrifices.

Then a parade of police, fire, EMT, and other special vehicles vehicles celebrated serenaded the nurses with sirens.