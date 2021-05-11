Montclair Celebrates Public Health Nurses With Parade (VIDEO)

Announcement -

Montclair held a Nurses Appreciation Parade on Tuesday to honors their Public Health Nursing Department for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller read a proclamation in honor of National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and thanked the Montclair Public Health nursing department for their efforts and sacrifices.

Then a parade of police, fire, EMT, and other special vehicles vehicles celebrated serenaded the nurses with sirens.

