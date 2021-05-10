Montclair Center BID Announces Grant Competition for New Businesses to Open in Downtown Montclair

Springboard Montclair is a small business start-up grant competition that will help fund two businesses to lease space in downtown Montclair. Montclair Center BID announced that applications opened today Monday, May 10 at montclaircenter.com. All applications must be completed by midnight on Tuesday, June 1. Winners will be announced by July 1, 2021.

Springboard Montclair will award two grants for new or expanding businesses: one for $10,000 (leasing less than 1500 square ft.) and one for $15,000 (leasing between 1500 and 2300 sq. ft.). Details are available by clicking “Apply at Springboard Montclair” button at montclaircenter.com.

“We are thrilled to launch this new project to bring start-ups to lease storefronts in downtown Montclair,” said Lisa Johnson, president of the Montclair Center BID. “We are actively encouraging women, minorities and veterans to apply and strengthen our community in this time of recovery.”

“The Montclair Center BID is focused on providing solid business support to further develop our local economy,” said Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center BID. “We are delighted to offer Springboard Montclair to bring more innovation and entrepreneurship downtown.”

The Springboard Montclair winners will also receive trainings and classes to further their success downtown. For more information, visit montclaircenter.com