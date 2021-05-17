Montclair Comes Together For First Annual Disability Pride Parade

Montclair’s first annual Disability Pride Parade and rally was such a big success that plans are in the works for next year’s event.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the disability community. The event showed how far we have come but also how much further we need to go as a society when it cones to civil rights,” said Montclair’s Alma Schneider, founder of the Montclair Friday Group who organized the event.

Carrying signs of pride and support such as ‘Neurodiversity is awesome,” participants marched to Rand Park where parents and children alike shared their experience during the rally. Schneider thanked all the volunteers who helped make the inaugural event a success. Mayor Sean Spiller, Councilman Robert Russo, Councilman Peter Yacobellis and Superintendent Jonathan Ponds were on hand to show their support.

“We’re hopeful that next year, at our 2nd annual disability pride parade, we will have even more to celebrate!”

Photos: Entwined Studio