Montclair High School Freshmen To Begin In Person/Hybrid On Wednesdays Starting May 19

Montclair High School families were told Monday that Montclair High School freshmen will begin in-person/hybrid instruction on Wednesday, May 19, in a brief message from Montclair Public Schools.

The message states that Wednesdays will become in-person days for freshmen who will have classes in both the George Inness Annex and the Main Building and classrooms will be set up for three-foot distancing. Principal Freeman will be sending additional details.

Based on that schedule, freshmen will have 5 in-person days before the 2020-2021 school year ends in June. No in-person start dates have been released yet for sophomores, juniors and seniors.