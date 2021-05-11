Montclair Public Library Presents Conversation with ‘Spooked’ Author Barry Meier

Montclair Public Library

On Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m., Montclair Public Library is pleased to present Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Barry Meier in conversation with Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent at Yahoo News about Meier’s new book, “Spooked,” covering the rise of the private spying industry. This program is the finale of the Spring 2021 season of Open Book / Open Mind Online, the live webcast version of our popular, long-running literary conversation series. After the discussion, audience members will participate in a virtual Q&A session with the author.

Barry Meier was a member of the New York Times reporting team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting. He is also a two-time winner of the prestigious George Polk Award for Investigative Reporting. During a 28-year-long career at The Times, his work concentrated on the intersection of business, medicine and public health. He exposed the dangers of various drugs and medical products, including a defective heart device and a generation of flawed artificial hips and was the first journalist to shed a national spotlight on the abuse of OxyContin. Prior to joining the Times in 1989, he worked for The Wall Street Journal and New York Newsday. He is also the author of “Pain Killer” and “Missing Man.” Meier lives in New York City.

“Spooked” will be published on May 18 and is already receiving very strong reviews:

“The abrupt rise of corporatized spying in geopolitics and business, portrayed as a strange mix of journalistic ambition and Nixon-ian dirty tricks…Throughout, Meier’s considerable journalistic chops help him maintain control of numerous subnarratives and a cast of ruthless eccentrics….An adroitly handled, disturbing expose clearly relevant to discussions of the tactics of Trump and company.”—Kirkus Reviews

“Spooked” is available for sale at our program partner, watchung booksellers, and to borrow from MPL.

Michael Isikoff is the chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo News where he explores national security and money in politics and other topics. Previously, Isikoff was an investigative correspondent for NBC as well as a staff writer for Newsweek and the Washington Post. Isikoff has written or co-written three New York Times best-sellers, most recently “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.” He lives in the Washington, D.C. area.

