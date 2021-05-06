MontClairVoyant: Is Hybrid Worth It? We Retort, You Applied

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Our town’s middle schools are scheduled to reopen in hybrid mode this Monday, May 10. What do you think of having the three rotation groups rather than the originally planned two?

Sincerely,

Jerry Thrice

It shows that many students want the in-classroom experience after many months of remote learning. The question is whether the experience will be worth it at Buzz Lightyear, Glenfield of Dreams, and Reformation.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…has remote learning gone on so long that you forgot the exact names of Buzz Aldrin, Glenfield, and Renaissance? That aside, what do you mean about whether it will be worth it?

Sincerely,

Susan Thrice

Tons of COVID protocols, and students in each rotation group will have only a small number of partial days in school before the academic year ends next month. I wonder if that’s “Good Enough”…to cite a song by Sarah McLachlan, who’s Canadian and thus geographically closest to Buzz.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What are the designated colors for the three rotation groups?

Sincerely,

Tim Thrice

Blue, green, and orange. The full-body dye is gonna be expensive.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Hopefully things will be closer to normal when the 2021-22 school year starts in September. Vaccines are of course helping a LOT, and Essex County’s COVID-shot site in West Orange’s former Kmart building is a model of efficiency and friendliness. Agree?

Sincerely,

Attention Kmart Hoppers

Agree. I’m among the many Montclair residents who’ve been “Moderna’d” there — and, given the colors of the aforementioned rotation groups, I hope to visit the towns of East Blue and North Green in addition to West Orange.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of the county, Essex plans to end its lucrative contract with ICE to imprison undocumented immigrants. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Blood Money Isn’t Funny

Better late than never after Montclair residents and others protested that harsh jail for a LONG time. They put Joseph DiVincenzo “Under Pressure,” even as the county executive never charted with a cover of that Queen/David Bowie song.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

But current Essex prisoners would likely be relocated elsewhere rather than released, plus Essex reportedly now plans to jail some Union County inmates — meaning incarceration money would still be made. Comment?

Sincerely,

From Worse to Bad

Ugh. And here I thought musical chairs was a relatively benign game.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Meanwhile, the Township Council at its May 4 meeting said Montclair’s library system might get $100,000 more in municipal funding, perhaps contingent on reopening the Bellevue Avenue branch a bit. Reaction?

Sincerely,

The Hours

Still not enough money, but welcome. And it’s interesting to see the suggested paring of some planned police funding; heck, spending more on social services can help reduce crime. Crime also gets lower when committed by height-challenged hobbits.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Will the final budget be voted on at the Council’s May 18 meeting?

Sincerely,

Well, Hello Dollars

Possibly. That’ll be the 84th birthday of baseball great Brooks Robinson, whose first name was inspired by Toney’s Brook being in hybrid rotation with Toney’s Brook and Toney’s Brook. Or maybe not.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.