MontClairVoyant: Is Hybrid Worth It? We Retort, You Applied

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Our town’s middle schools are scheduled to reopen in hybrid mode this Monday, May 10. What do you think of having the three rotation groups rather than the originally planned two?
Sincerely,
Jerry Thrice
It shows that many students want the in-classroom experience after many months of remote learning. The question is whether the experience will be worth it at Buzz Lightyear, Glenfield of Dreams, and Reformation.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Um…has remote learning gone on so long that you forgot the exact names of Buzz Aldrin, Glenfield, and Renaissance? That aside, what do you mean about whether it will be worth it?
Sincerely,
Susan Thrice
Tons of COVID protocols, and students in each rotation group will have only a small number of partial days in school before the academic year ends next month. I wonder if that’s “Good Enough”…to cite a song by Sarah McLachlan, who’s Canadian and thus geographically closest to Buzz.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
What are the designated colors for the three rotation groups?
Sincerely,
Tim Thrice
Blue, green, and orange. The full-body dye is gonna be expensive.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Hopefully things will be closer to normal when the 2021-22 school year starts in September. Vaccines are of course helping a LOT, and Essex County’s COVID-shot site in West Orange’s former Kmart building is a model of efficiency and friendliness. Agree?
Sincerely,
Attention Kmart Hoppers
Agree. I’m among the many Montclair residents who’ve been “Moderna’d” there — and, given the colors of the aforementioned rotation groups, I hope to visit the towns of East Blue and North Green in addition to West Orange.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Speaking of the county, Essex plans to end its lucrative contract with ICE to imprison undocumented immigrants. Thoughts?
Sincerely,
Blood Money Isn’t Funny
Better late than never after Montclair residents and others protested that harsh jail for a LONG time. They put Joseph DiVincenzo “Under Pressure,” even as the county executive never charted with a cover of that Queen/David Bowie song.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
But current Essex prisoners would likely be relocated elsewhere rather than released, plus Essex reportedly now plans to jail some Union County inmates — meaning incarceration money would still be made. Comment?
Sincerely,
From Worse to Bad
Ugh. And here I thought musical chairs was a relatively benign game.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Meanwhile, the Township Council at its May 4 meeting said Montclair’s library system might get $100,000 more in municipal funding, perhaps contingent on reopening the Bellevue Avenue branch a bit. Reaction?
Sincerely,
The Hours
Still not enough money, but welcome. And it’s interesting to see the suggested paring of some planned police funding; heck, spending more on social services can help reduce crime. Crime also gets lower when committed by height-challenged hobbits.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Will the final budget be voted on at the Council’s May 18 meeting?
Sincerely,
Well, Hello Dollars
Possibly. That’ll be the 84th birthday of baseball great Brooks Robinson, whose first name was inspired by Toney’s Brook being in hybrid rotation with Toney’s Brook and Toney’s Brook. Or maybe not.
Dave,
I agree 100% the Township could be more transparent in the level of budget detail and not providing any context to the numbers. A narrative on each revenue & cost center (trends, key drivers, forward looking insights) would be a logical addition.
That said, I was embarrassed by the overwhelming critical commentary. I’m not a believer in fair & balanced when you only get 3 minutes to speak. I’m also more critical than most. However, how long does it take to throw out a compliment to the municipal staff that worked so hard to contain the increase to 2%? They don’t set policy, but they have to figure out a way to make Council policy translate into only a 2% increase. And, the Council was prudent enough over the last 10 years to set aside quite the $17MM rainy day fund that we tapped into…so, us, the taxpayers and merchants didn’t take a hit all at once. And we had some money saved to give out for food insecurity, etc.
Yes, it is a thankless job, but, c’mon. Do a little better people!
Lastly, the Montclair Public Library folks and the Montclair Beyond Policing deserve a big chunk of my criticism. The former for mismanaging their operation and the latter for not doing their homework with the available budget information and any substantial background research on historical data. Did the MPL publish their proposals like the Township had to? No. Did they play fair with he taxpayers? No. For MBP, it was most telling in their lack of a pro forma proposal of of the line items they would increase and how much. Am I suppose to get behind a just a concept? Did they, for example, look at the homeless funding? No. It is not clear they looked, or reached out to those who would be the beneficiaries of that additional funding. (Actually, one caller did a lot of homework)
All very disappointing.
Thank you for the comment, Frank. Yes, being an official in Montclair can be a thankless job with all the criticism they get (including from me 🙂 ). But sometimes the criticism is deserved, as you note about how there could’ve been more budget detail — or more-accessible budget detail. And while it might not always happen at meetings, some officials often get praised by residents. Former councilor Renee Baskerville and current councilor Peter Yacobellis are two examples; they received/receive many kudos on social media (and I’ve praised both multiples times in my column).
That 2% state cap is indeed hellish when putting together budgets each year. And the rainy-day fund you mentioned was indeed smart planning.
You said the Montclair Public Library has been “mismanaging their operation”; I disagree. I don’t know a lot about how Montclair Beyond Policing has been operating, but I share the view that there are some things the police do that could be done by others — mental-health experts, for instance.
Dave,
I was speaking about our Township employees. When was the last time is a good question. The elected officials chose this life knowing Montclair.
I know the training police patrol offices receive and a little about ongoing. What level of mental health responders are you talking about? Is there a city to model? Are they the same cost or generally lower or higher? Are they township employees or private contractors? Who carries the liability insurance? What is the process for bad actors?
Just tell me something. Or don’t. But, to solicit my support because someone I don’t know, shows me nothing but words, and distracts by saying the existing notion is wrong. You do know when mental health drops the ball? They blame the victim too.
“I was speaking about our Township employees” — yes you were, Frank. Sorry I got that wrong in my reply. Time for me to take Reading Comprehension 101…
Offhand, I don’t know the answers to the questions you asked in your second paragraph, though I’m sure there’s plenty of information that could be googled. Basically, if mental-health professionals in any town or city responded to calls concerning people in psychological distress, those professionals are likely to handle the situation more skillfully and compassionately than the police — and deescalate things better than the police in any town or city. (Without violence.) And, yes, some mental-health professionals are far from perfect; I’ve unfortunately had plenty of awareness of that over the years via a close family member with mental illness.
I Googled. Thanks. MBP wants to abolish police & prisons.
“— and deescalate things better than the police in any town or city. (Without violence.)” That is quite a declaration. The Newark PD might take offense, but let’s go with stereotypes instead of statistics. It is just more fodder for my case to close the MPL’s Bellevue Branch.
Sorry to hear. Mental health in the U.S is like a Gee’s Bend quilt.
MBP clearly did not put in a modicum of effort to understand their Township’s budget. And Generation Y doesn’t get their gold star for congealing a grassroots movement around yelling transparency. That said, and in a spirit of helping, the Fire Department’s top-line budget numbers, Year over Year (Y/Y for the Gen Ys)are red flags. Big, illuminated like a cemetery sign, red flags. This is what I call padding.
The good news is this frees up $200-300K if we want. Again, please, do not give it the Montclair Public Library. You think the Fire Dept has line item issues, they pale in comparison to the MPL. I say give it to the kids! I’m not sure what that means except it tugs at every mother’s heartstrings.
Thank you for the replies, Frank. Of course my comment was a generalization — some police are compassionate and deescalate situations. But there have been too many documented cases — some caught on video — of police treating psychologically distressed people roughly and even fatally. (I’m talking about various places in the U.S., not in Montclair specifically.) As for the Montclair Public Library, I respectfully disagree with you; I hope they get more money.