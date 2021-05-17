New Jersey Governor Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate; Indoor Mandate Still In Place

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he would sign an Executive Order today (Monday) lifting the outdoor mask mandate in public spaces. The indoor mask mandate in public places is still in place

“We are going to be able to take off our masks indoors in the not so distant future,” Murphy said. “The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community.”

Murphy announced that 3,867,148 New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated. He also announced that all students will be back in school for full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year and that executive order #175 will expire at the end of this current school year.

Murphy also announced that travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine, but that they should continue to follow local health and safety protocols when traveling and adhere to international travel guidance from the U.S. Department of State and the CDC.