Out Montclair and Planned Parenthood To Kick Off Pride Month with Spring Stir

Montclair, NJ – Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey will be joined by Out Montclair to kick off Pride Month 2021 on June 2nd at 7 p.m. with a virtual celebration of the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community. Other event sponsors include the Human Rights Campaign, Garden State Equality, and Hudson Pride. Keynote speaker Jodie Patterson is a nationally recognized activist and acclaimed author of The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation. Ms. Paterson recently she released her first children’s book titled Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope. Speaker Bianca Mayes, the Associate Director of Health Equity for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will join her. Tickets are available at www.ppmnj.org and are $10, $5 for students.

“Out Montclair is delighted and honored to be able to help support this event for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey. More than ever, it’s critical that organizations like ours are able to provide the services that vulnerable populations need. Planned Parenthood provides critical, life-saving support and that kind of work should be celebrated and supported, always,” said Peter Yacobellis, President of Out Montclair and Montclair Councilor-At-Large. “I’m particularly excited to give a toast at the beginning of the program to celebrate Pride Month, and for all of the ways our two organizations will collaborate in the years ahead,” he added.

“We began offering Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy in October of 2020 and have watched how this service has truly changed the lives of our patients. They are able to see a future where they live in a body that feels like it belongs to them and that is huge. We want to be sure the LGBTQ+ community in Montclair and beyond know that at Planned Parenthood, we are here for you,” says Director of Communications and External Affairs, Erin Chung.