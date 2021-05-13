SocialDistance Arts & Entertainment: May 13–16

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
A social distance weekend doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy arts & entertainment this weekend!
Here’s your guide to the latest social distance events to enjoy this weekend:
Live Stream Music & Theater
- Luna Stage presents 2.2 Square Miles of Soul: Voices of Orange, a powerful documentary film exploring the changing face of Orange, New Jersey– through May 21. Told through first-hand narratives of six former and current residents of Orange, they reflect on the community they all still think of as home.
- NJPAC presents Regina Carter for an afternoon “listening party” featuring the faculty of NJPAC’s Geri Allen Jazz Camp and the music that holds a special place in their hearts on Saturday, May 15 at 2 pm. Hear what recordings, musicians, soundtracks, and concerts grabbed hold of them and wouldn’t let go—leading them to the engaging world of jazz and improvisation.
- The New Jersey Youth Symphony will livestream a free concert from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown on Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm. NJYS will partner with Nokia Bell Labs to experiment with two-way communication at the concert. C4C, a technology that turns audience members’ phones into speakers, will enable concertgoers to become part of the performance.
- Join NiCori Studios & Productions for Porch Performances: Music at the Mansion dinner and music series hosted by Corinna Sowers Adler. The evening will be safe, socially distant, and fun! Lisa Yaeger performs on Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm.
- Jordan Rudess performs at SOPAC on Saturday, May 15 at 8 pm. $25-$30 in-person, $15 virtual
Film
- Montclair Film presents Tales of The Four Seasons, a quartet of films from Éric Rohmer, who reworked his career-long theme: the dangers of false love in the quest for the real thing. $34
Comedy
- Mike Marino – affectionately known to millions of his fans worldwide as New Jersey’s Bad Boy – will perform at Mayo PAC on Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm with Elyse DeLucci and Jon Bramnick. $25–$55
Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.