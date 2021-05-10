Tune In For Voting In New Jersey Tonight, Monday, May 10, With Essex County Clerk

Join Montclair Democrats tonight, May 10 at 6:30 p.m., as Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin provides an overview on Voting in New Jersey. As New Jersey emerges from Covid, starting with the Primary on June 8, 2021, voting is returning to In-person with New Paper Ballot Machines. All registered voters will be able to vote either in person or by mail, but voters will no longer be automatically sent a ballot in the mail. Durkin will walk viewers through the new normal in voting in New Jersey and explain why these changes are important and their impact on voters in New Jersey.

Voting in New Jersey: An Overview

You will no longer be automatically sent a Ballot in the mail so please read these instructions carefully.

Election Day: In Person Voting

All registered Voters will be able to vote at their regular Polling Location prior to the Pandemic. Essex county has new Paper Ballot Machines that allow greater accountability and transparency. You will be given a Paper Ballot to manually fill out and upon completion you will enter your Ballot into a scanning Machine. (See Video below for instructions). All registered voters will be provided your polling location on the Sample Ballot that will be sent by Essex County prior to Election Day. We will post the locations when they become available.

Vote By Mail Option

Voters will no longer be automatically sent a Ballot in the mail. To Vote by Mail for the Primary, you must apply by June 1, 2021 to receive a Ballot by Mail. To apply, download the Vote by Mail Application and in Section One select the future Elections you wish to receive a Vote by Mail Ballot. There are still three ways to return your completed: Ballots by Mail, Drop Box or in person on Election Day.

Important Voting Dates:

Primary Election (1st Tuesday after 1st Monday in June) – June 8, 2021

· Last day for registration and transfer (21 days prior to election), May 18, 2021

· Last day to apply by mail for a Vote-By-Mail Ballot (7 days prior to election), June 1, 2021

General Election (1st Tuesday after 1st Monday in November) – November 2, 2021

· Last day for registration and transfer (21 days prior to election), October 12, 2021

· Last day to apply by mail for a Vote-By-Mail Ballot (7 days prior to election), October 26, 2021