Turtle Back Zoo Loses Dyson, Beloved Sea Lion

West Orange, NJ – Turtle Back Zoo is mourning the loss of a nine-year-old sea lion.

“We are saddened about the passing of Dyson, one of our beloved sea lions at Turtle Back Zoo,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. “Stranded when he was young and unable to live in the wild, Dyson brought joy and delight to those who visited Turtle Back and was an integral part of our programs to educate the public about conservation and the current challenges facing wildlife. We are waiting for the results from the necropsy so we can fully understand the cause of his death.”

Dyson, a male California sea lion stranded as a pup, had been given a permanent home at Turtle Back Zoo.