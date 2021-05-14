Weekend Family Fun: Art, Pirates, Fairies and More

Happy weekend! Who’s ready to have some fun? We’ve rounded up some family-friendly activities to keep you busy, whether you’re staying in or heading out! Have a look!

Kick off the weekend with Storytime on the Green, hosted by Watchung Booksellers on Friday at 4:30 PM. Bring a blanket and settle down for a fun storytime on the Watchung Plaza Green. Author Ben Brashares will present his book, The Great Whipplethorp Bug Collection. Enjoy this witty, heartwarming exploration of father-son relationships and growing up male in today’s culture through the lens of a boy yearning to forge his own identity.

The Newark Museum of Art will host Community Day: Art Extravaganza on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM. Forget everything you thought you knew about art! Dive into all the wacky, unique, and wonderful ways people create. Delight in an artist who makes masterpieces out of pancake batter, step into the world of illusion make up, or even try your hand at making unconventional art of your own. Enjoy a virtual walk through Newark looking at incredible wall murals. You will walk away from this event finding art everywhere in brand new ways! View the full schedule and register for activities on the website.

Macculloch Hall Historical Museum (45 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown) will host May Outdoor Garden Activities on Saturday at 1:00 PM. Enjoy a garden scavenger hunt and story. No registration is required, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Mount Olive Township will host a Fairy & Pirate Festival will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Turkey Brook Park Soccer Lot (30 Flanders Road, Budd Lake). The wee folk and swashbuckling buccaneers are returning to Turkey Brook Park again this spring, turning it into a magical wonderland of games, rides, and activities. Enjoy a giant slide and obstacle course ($3 per person per ride), ponies, face painting, crafts, games, dancing, and more. No registration is required. View a schedule of performances on the website.

On Sunday, Montclair Art Museum will host Family Studio Workshop: Meditative Drawing at 1:00 PM. Relax, unwind, and learn techniques for turning repetitive patterns and doodles into beautiful works of art. This engaging family art activity takes place in the spacious Leir Hall. Space is limited to groups of four family members. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $28 per family for members and $35 per family for non-members. The activity is recommended for children ages 5-12.

The Bergen County Historical Society at Historic New Bridge Landing (1201 Main Street, River Edge) will host Pinkster, a Jersey Dutch Celebration of Spring, from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM. There will be performances of 18th century dances, demonstrations of the crafts of lacemaking and broom-making. Children’s activities including colonial games and a scavenger hunt with a prize will be available throughout the day. Order tickets online. They are $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for BCHS members.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will present Bilingual Kids’ Music Sensation Sonia De Los Santos – Virtual Performance as part of their Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series. Join bilingual kids’ music sensation Sonia De Los Santos from the comfort of your home as she shares her cheerful songs about nature, everyday life, and her own Mexican heritage and immigration to the U.S. as a young person. Sonia’s award-winning music is in Spanish and English, with sounds inspired by various Latin American rhythms including son jarocho, cumbia, gaita, currulao and huayno hailing from Mexico, Colombia, and Peru as well as U.S. folk traditions. You’ll also get a sneak peek into how Sonia and her friends make music with special demonstrations. Folks from all ages will delight in this cultural music experience! The performance will be available virtually all day on Saturday and Sunday to watch at your convenience. Register online for this free event.